Óglaigh na hÉireann has confirmed with deep sadness the passing of Corporal Martin “Lebbie” O’Brien, a dedicated member of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 1 Brigade.

A native of Bagenalstown in County Carlow, Cpl O’Brien was 41 years old and had served with distinction in the Defence Forces for over two decades. He enlisted on August 16th, 2001, and went on to complete 23 years of service.

Throughout his military career, Cpl O’Brien took part in seven overseas missions, proudly representing Ireland in peacekeeping roles with UNIFIL in Lebanon, KFOR in Kosovo, and UNMIL in Liberia.

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, paid tribute to Cpl O’Brien’s service and character, saying:

“The men and women of Óglaigh na hÉireann extend their sympathies to the family of Corporal O’Brien. The loss of a colleague and friend, with as vast an experience as his, is felt throughout his whole unit and the wider Defence Forces.”