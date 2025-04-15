There’s growing disappointment in Ballinabranna as Irish Water confirms that long-awaited upgrades to the local wastewater treatment plant have been delayed — with a possible hold-up of up to four years.

Residents have been campaigning for improvements since 2016, raising concerns about the plant’s limited capacity and its impact on the local environment. Many are now calling on Irish Water to explore interim solutions and to provide a firmer, more transparent timeline.

The delay was brought to light during Carlow County Council’s monthly meeting yesterday, where Councillor Daniel Pender raised the issue.

“This is something that could be sorted very quickly if there’s the will to do it,” said Cllr. Pender, urging Irish Water to reconsider its plans and prioritise the project.

The delay is seen as a major setback for the growing village, where development has been hampered by the aging infrastructure.