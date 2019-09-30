Delays to new bridge across the Barrow from South Kilkenny to Wexford

Problems have been found with the new bridge from South Kilkenny to Wexford.

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, which is set to be Ireland’s longest bridge, was supposed to be open before the end of this year.

However, it’s understood problems were identified with some of the concrete on the structure.

Local councillor, Fidelis Doherty, has told KCLR News it will delay the project and she doesn’t see it opening before next year at this stage.