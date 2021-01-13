Democrats to move for a second impeachment of the President after Mike Pence rejected a request to remove Donald Trump

US Vice President Mike Pence has rejected a request from Congress to remove Donald Trump from office.

A majority in the House of Representatives backed the resolution, after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Building last week.

Democrats are now likely to move for a second impeachment of the President.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says he has to be held to account.

“Later that day as the dangers escalated he ignored and flat out rejected the pleas of congress including those of his own party, to call off his supporters, the rioters, the terrorists and now the President is saying that he is not responsible and that his incitement to violence was totally appropriate”. said Nancy Pelosi.