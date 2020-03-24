Dentists & Builders looking to close down during the Covid-19 outbreak

Dentists have called for the closure of all dental practices during the outbreak.

The chief dental officer says there is no evidence to justify denying members of the public dental care as long as they’re not symptomatic.

Locally a number of practices have closed in recent days offering only emergency care

Meanwhile UNITE trade union has now called for the closure of construction sites around the country.

The union says adequate social distancing cannot be maintained.

It comes after the Construction Industry Federation highlighted the important role workers in the sector are playing by continuing to deliver essential projects

However it issued a number of guidelines this morning warning workers that social distancing is critical both on and off site pointing out that they should not travel to sites in groups and should stick to the guidelines when visiting suppliers or other local businesses.