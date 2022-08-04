Derek Lyng unveiled as new Kilkenny senior hurling manager on three-year term

The successor to Brian Cody has been named.

Kilkenny GAA held a county board meeting on Thursday evening which saw Derek Lyng ratified as new Kilkenny senior hurling manager on a three year term.

A short statement was issued to KCLR, which reads

“Following Thursday night’s meeting of Kilkenny County Board, Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager. A three-year term has been agreed. Selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later.”

“Niall Bergin has been ratified as U-17 manager for the season ahead, while the process of appointing a U-20 manager will now begin.”

“Kilkenny County Board wishes Derek and Niall the very best of luck during the season ahead. The County Board will not be issuing any further statement.”

Lyng, previously part of the Kilkenny backroom team from 2013 to 2019 before taking over the reins of the county’s under 20 hurlers, guiding them to Leinster and All-Ireland success earlier this year.

It’s the first appointment of a Kilkenny senior hurling manager this century, Lyng taking over from Brian Cody who departed last month after 24 years at the helm of the county’s senior hurlers.

For more, see Scoreline.ie.