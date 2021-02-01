Dermot Farrell to be installed as Archbishop of Dublin tomorrow

The installation of Dermot Farrell as Archbishop of Dublin will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, 2 February).

He departs the role of Bishop of Ossory to take up this position.

St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral will host the service at 10.30am for which Archbishop Farrell is the Principal Celebrant. He’ll be joined by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

Ahead of the Mass of Thanksgiving Archbishop Farrell said, “Since my appointment by Pope Francis on 29 December, I have been overwhelmed by the good wishes and support extended to me as I embark upon my new ministry as Archbishop of Dublin. I am acutely conscious that, to be effective, my broad pastoral role will require collaboration with many people and will involve difficult decisions. I will continue to keep you all in my prayers and I ask that you please pray that the Holy Spirit will help guide and strengthen me in my new role as Archbishop.”

Due to public health restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this will not be a public Mass. However, it will be livestreamed on the cathedral webcam Watch & Listen Live | Archdiocese of Dublin (dublindiocese.ie) as well as on the Facebook page of the Archdiocese of Dublin.