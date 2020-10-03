Dermot Melia on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 3 October 2020)

Have you seen Super Garden on the telly?

If so, you’ll likely recognise Dermot Melia, a ninth-generation horticulturist from Co Meath. He’s a man with gardening flowing through his veins, his ancestors having been head gardeners of places such as Carton House in Maynooth while family members were once the biggest beech growers in the country.

He joined our Brian Redmond on Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, 3 October to chat about his green roots & how he used them to create TV shoots.

And, in the midst of a global pandemic, it seems many of us have been taking to the outdoors & creating wonderful things with our own spaces.

Listen back here:

Meanwhile, to watch Super Garden click here