Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras are back in operation in Tullow town.

The system had been set up a number of years ago but Develop Tullow Association (DTA) stepped away from overseeing it in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been hoped Gardaí would take over the monitoring, however that couldn’t happen.

Today, the DTA has confirmed to KCLR News that they have now successfully reactivated the system saying it marks a ‘Significant step forward in enhancing safety and security in Tullow, benefitting local businesses, residents, and visitors alike”.

They add; “DTA remains committed to initiatives that improve the quality of life in our town and will continue to work closely with stakeholders to support the evolving needs of the community.”

And in conclusion note; “This important milestone has been achieved through the dedicated efforts of the DTA committee, working in collaboration with Carlow County Council. We extend our sincere thanks to Cllr. William Paton, whose active engagement and liaison between both organisations played a key role in securing this outcome. Our appreciation also goes to the Tullow area elected members and the Chief Executive of Carlow County Council, Mr. Coilin O’Reilly, for supporting the financial package that enabled the return of the cameras.”

Stay tuned for more.