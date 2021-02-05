Carlow Kilkenny TD disappointed Chair of Mother & baby Homes Commission won’t answer questions about report

A local TD says she’s disappointed the Chair of the Mother and Baby Home Commission has declined to appear before the Dail’s children’s committee.

Kathleen Funchion is the chair of the Oireachtas committee which has invited Justice Yvonne Murphy to answer questions about the commission’s report.

Deputy Funchion says it’s important questions are asked about the tone, the content and the conclusions of the report but they’ve been told Justice Murphy is not available.

And the Carlow-Kilkenny TD’s told KCLR News that she will continue trying to get these questions answered and they’ve offered to consider any date that Justice Murphy might agree to make herself available.