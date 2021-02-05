KCLR News

Carlow Kilkenny TD disappointed Chair of Mother & baby Homes Commission won’t answer questions about report

Kathleen Funchion is the chair of the Oireachtas Children's Committee

Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
A local TD says she’s disappointed the Chair of the Mother and Baby Home Commission has declined to appear before the Dail’s children’s committee.

Kathleen Funchion is the chair of the Oireachtas committee which has invited Justice Yvonne Murphy to answer questions about the commission’s report.

Deputy Funchion says it’s important questions are asked about the tone, the content and the conclusions of the report but they’ve been told Justice Murphy is not available.

And the Carlow-Kilkenny TD’s told KCLR News that she will continue trying to get these questions answered and they’ve offered to consider any date that Justice Murphy might agree to make herself available.

