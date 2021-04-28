“Disappointing news for Carlow and the South East region” is Carlow Kilkenny TD’s reaction to latest on TUSE

A number of key players in the Technological University for the South East are expressing disappointment with the TUI.

After a meeting yesterday, the governing body of Waterford IT approved the application for technological university designation.

The board claimed it was a “significant step on their journey” to merging with IT Carlow.

However, it appears not all WIT staff are on board with these plans.

A memorandum of understanding for the technological university was rejected this week in a ballot by the college’s members of the Teaching Union of Ireland (TUI).

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor’s called the move “disappointing news for Carlow and the south-east region”.

While Professor Willie Donnelly, the President of Waterford IT, expressed his own “disappointment” with his staff members in a statement yesterday.

Prior to this controversial vote, the TUSE was due to be founded next January.

IT Carlow’s to vote tomorrow.