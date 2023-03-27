“Disgraceful that some people continue to litter” says Kilkenny Councillor after ‘Team Up To Clean Up.

The Chairperson of Kilkenny County Council says it’s disgraceful that some people continue to litter.

5,000 people were out over the weekend participating in the local authority initiative Team Up To Clean Up.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has been telling KCLR News while that was great to see, there shouldn’t be a need for them to get involved in such activity:

“We have to be ever vigilant because there is country roads that are you know it’s just disgraceful

how people are still dumping their little boxes or them bags or throwing them and you know it’s

really really getting out into the country roads is really really difficult with the transport and

cars and the speeds and roads and you know the local authority is doing its best to try and help,” said Councillor Fitzpatrick.