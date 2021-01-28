Dispute over delayed Covid-19 vaccine deliveries continues

The EU and AstraZeneca have failed to end a dispute over delayed Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, after another meeting last night.

The company is warning of a shortage of supply – meaning Ireland will only get half of the 600,000 doses due by the end of March.

AstraZeneca blames production issues at European plants, but the EU says the vaccines must be delivered on schedule.

Former director-general of the HSE, Tony O’Brien, says a solution needs to be found.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly’s told KCLR that the European Commission’s heaping pressure on the pharmaceutical company to prove they’ve fulfilled their obligations.

