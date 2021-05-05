KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Disqualified driver stopped at Carlow Town checkpoint tests positive for various drugs
The car was seized after it was discovered there was no insurance and no licence
A disqualified driver found to be under the influence of various drugs has been caught at a checkpoint in Carlow Town.
The motorist was stopped on the Wexford Road on Monday night.
Gardai found the person had previously been disqualified from driving and when they tested for drugs they got positive results for cocaine, opiates and cannabis.
The car was seized for no insurance and no licence and court proceedings are expected to follow.