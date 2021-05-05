KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Disqualified driver stopped at Carlow Town checkpoint tests positive for various drugs

The car was seized after it was discovered there was no insurance and no licence

Image Garda Siochana Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook

A disqualified driver found to be under the influence of various drugs has been caught at a checkpoint in Carlow Town.

The motorist was stopped on the Wexford Road on Monday night.

Gardai found the person had previously been disqualified from driving and when they tested for drugs they got positive results for cocaine, opiates and cannabis.

The car was seized for no insurance and no licence and court proceedings are expected to follow.

