Disruption ahead as work on replacing old water pipes on Tullow Street in Carlow starts today

KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
Carlow town is facing into a summer of disruption with Irish Water beginning a major project to replace old pipes on Tullow Street.

Work is starting today at the Potato Market finished up at Shamrock Plaza by the start of September.

The local authority is doing its bit to help businesses and shoppers alike while the works are going on by offering free parking at Plás na Saoirse.

The old Hadden’s Car Park will offer free parking from 9.30am to noon and from 3pm to 6-30pm each day to help businesses in the Tullow Street area.

