Diversions in place following serious accident near the Hebron Road roundabout in Kilkenny

Motorists in Kilkenny are being advised to avoid the N10 Kilkenny Ring Road (West) between the Junction 8 exit of the M9 motorway and the Hebron Road roundabout, following a serious road traffic accident this morning (Sunday).

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, which is understood to have occurred at approximately 7.30am.

The road is currently closed to traffic, and Gardaí have confirmed that it will remain closed for some time to come, as the cleanup operation continues.

Separately, there was a single vehicle road traffic crash on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny this morning, also resulting in a road closure. There were no reports of any serious injuries following this incident.