Doctors in Carlow and Kilkenny fear another wave of Covid19 next winter

Local doctors are afraid that there will be another wave of Covid-19 next winter.

That’s according to Kilkenny GP Justin Kwong.

Cabinet yesterday backed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to draft new legislation to allow the Government to impose mandatory mask-wearing in certain settings if needed.

There are no plans to bring back a mask mandate immediately.

But Dr Kwong says he and his colleague are worried that it will be necessary before too long.

