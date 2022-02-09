KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Dog kennel, roof rack, jewellery and cash among items taken from Carlow and Kilkenny

You're asked to contact your local station if you've information to share

09/02/2022

We’re just a week in but already February’s been a busy month for Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny.

And they’re looking for your help in cracking some alleged crimes.

Tuesday, 1st March, dog kennel was taken from a back garden at Monarch, Callan between 7:45pm and 10:30pm.

Sometime between 7:30pm that evening and 1:30pm on Wednesday (2nd Feb) a roof rack was taken from a Citreon Berlingo parked at Beechwood Park in Carlow.

Just after midnight Wednesday there was damage caused to a campervan at Banagher Place, Piltown, when a man was disturbed at just after midnight trying to steal a satellite dish from its roof.

He fled in a dark coloured saloon car in the direction of the area’s Centra.

Over the weekend then there were a number of burglaries.

Including at a house at Dolmen Gardens in Carlow Town while it was vacant on Saturday (5th Feb) between 6:45pm and 7:40pm. The front window had been forced with rooms searched and a small quantity of cash taken.

Between 6:45pm and 6:57pm the same evening entry was gained to a house at Heatherhill in Carlow through an unlocked front door. A bedroom was searched and rummaged through with cash and jewellery missing.

Later, from 5pm, to 8:45am Sunday (6th Feb) a large amount of coins in €2, €1 and 50c denominations were stolen from a car parked at Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, which may have been unlocked.

While tools were taken some stage from 11pm Saturday and 8pm on Sunday after a break-in at a garden shed at Newline, Callan.

Anybody with information on any of the above or who noticed suspicious activity in the areas mentioned should contact a local garda station.

 

 

 

