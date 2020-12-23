Dog wardens need to be more proactive according to a Carlow Councillor

Dog wardens need to stop the “untold damage” that’s being done to livestock on Mount Leinster.

So says Cllr Tommy Kinsella, who raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Carlow County Council on Monday.

He says the wardens employed by the local authority need to be much more proactive, particularly during weekends.

The Fine Gael representative has been telling KCLR News “They allow their dogs out to run freely and, even though the dogs may not be attempting to run after the sheep, a sheep’s natural instinct when she sees dogs is to take full flight themselves and the terrain up there is very rough, there’s ditches and dikes, now a sheep will maneuver them under normal circumstances but when the dog goes after them they will run through them and get keeled over, tumbled over and will do untold damage this time of year because the sheep are pregnant carrying their lambs and they cause mothers to abort their lambs or at a later stage to have dead lambs”.