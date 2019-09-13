Donald Trump’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator due to speak in Kilkenny today

Donald Trump’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator is due to address members of the Agricultural Science Association at their conference in Kilkenny this morning.

EU Trade Commissioner nominee Phil Hogan is set to open proceedings earlier this morning.

His key note speech will be followed by sessions on Future Proofing the Industry and a networking break.

Greg Doud takes to the podium at 11:10am & Windgap woman Amii McKeever, who’s president of the organisation, says all are looking forward to hearing from him.