Govt confirms Level 3 restrictions for Donegal

Donegal will be placed on Level 3 under the Plan for Living with Covid-19 from midnight on Friday.

The Government has confimed the decision which is based on a review of the current public health advice and is in response to the deteriorating situation with the virus in Donegal.

Carlow and Kilkenny remain at Level 2 along with the rest of the country apart from Dublin.



The capital stays on Level 3.

Donegal will be at Level 3 for a period of 3 weeks, until Friday 16th October, at which point the situation will be reviewed by the Government, based on the status of the virus and public health advice.

Shops and scholls will all stay open but bars and restautants can only serve outdoors or do takeaway.

Travel in and out of the countyis allowed only for essential resaons.

The Government has also announced a 30% top-up to the Restart Plus grant to help support those affect