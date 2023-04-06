Health Minister in favour of more new beds at St Luke’s Hospital but warns they may take some time to deliver

The Minister for health says he’s love to be able to provide new beds at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.

Management’s already submitted plans to the department for a new wing with 86 bedrooms.

They would include 24 new beds but 48 would be replacing beds on older nighingale wards.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has been in KIlkenny today opening new Primary Care Centres at Newpark and in Thomastown.

Hes also visted the site of the new 95 bed Community Nursing Unit at St Columba’s Hospital.

Minister Donnelly says he’s in favour of providing new capacity at St Luke’s but he’s told KCLR News he’s not confident they can be delivered quickly: