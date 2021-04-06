“Don’t force somebody else to clean up your mess” says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council says people need to take personal responsibility for their litter and not expect others to clean up after them.

A major clean-up’s underway across Carlow and Kilkenny after many took to the great outdoors to enjoy the good weekend weather.

Many scenic spots in both counties were left badly littered leaving volunteer groups and local authority staff to tidy up the mess.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness says some people are going above and beyond but the behaviour of others is not acceptable, noting that there are “Great people out there every single day cleaning up the mess left behind by other people and I’d also like to commend our own council staff who have to go out there every day cleaning up the rubbish and emptying the bins and so on”.

He adds “It’s a big job and it’s unfair I suppose on behalf of people who have no regard whatsoever and just leave their stuff behind and I’d be appealing to people to take that personal responsibility and don’t force somebody else to clean up your mess”.