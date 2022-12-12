“Don’t leave it too late to order your medicines” warns owner of pharmacy group in Carlow and Kilkenny

You’re being urged not to leave it to the last minute to order their prescriptions with a shortage of some medicines at the moment.

Some working in the sector say it’s understandable that patients will have concerns about it.

Kissanes Pharmacy Group has outlets in Borris, Thomastown, Graignamanagh, Leighlinbridge & Ballyhale.

Owner Joe Haire has been telling KCLR Live that they are typically much busier in the month of December anyway.

And he’s urging people to consider that there are supply issues on top of that, saying “Don’t leave it too late to order your medicines because, generally speaking, if we’ve to look for an alternative or come up with a solution to a shortage problem that takes time and the other thing is pharmacies are highly trusted by patients so if there’s an alternative, patients need to probably be a little more flexible as well, accept that there are problems in the market place”.