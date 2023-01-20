Door and windows of Kilkenny Councillor’s home smashed last night

The home of a Kilkenny Councillor had its windows and door smashed last night.

An Garda Síochána’s confirmed they are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a residence on the outskirts of the city shortly after 8 o’clock last night (Thursday, 19th January).

Independent representative Eugene McGuinness has told KCLR it was his property that was targeted, including his van that was on site at the time.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.