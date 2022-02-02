Dr. Tony Holohan has suggested only vulnerable people may be offered an annual Covid-19 booster vaccine

The Chief Medical Officer has suggested annual Covid-19 booster vaccines may be offered to vulnerable members of society only.

Dr. Tony Holohan has told the Oireachtas Health Committee that he wrote to NIAC to ask them to consider the future of the vaccination programme.

It’s estimated 80% of those currently eligible for a booster vaccine have availed of one.

Dr Holohan says NIAC may advise that population-wide vaccination will be unnecessary in the future.