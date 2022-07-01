Dr Tony Holohan to retire from role as Chief Medical Officer today

Dr Tony Holohan will retire from his role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) today.

He was due to begin a secondment at Trinity College Dublin, but that was scrapped after a controversy over the payment arrangement.

Instead, Dr Holohan, who has family in both Carlow and Kilkenny, will completely step down today as CMO, which has a salary of €187,000 a year.

Junior Health Minister, Frank Feighan, says he had an excellent 14-year term.