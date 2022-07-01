KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Dr Tony Holohan to retire from role as Chief Medical Officer today
He has family in both Carlow and Kilkenny
Dr Tony Holohan will retire from his role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) today.
He was due to begin a secondment at Trinity College Dublin, but that was scrapped after a controversy over the payment arrangement.
Instead, Dr Holohan, who has family in both Carlow and Kilkenny, will completely step down today as CMO, which has a salary of €187,000 a year.
Junior Health Minister, Frank Feighan, says he had an excellent 14-year term.