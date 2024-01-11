KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Draft Joint Urban Local Area Plan for Graiguecullen on public display in Carlow Central Library today
How Graiguecullen might look can be viewed later today.
Carlow County Council’s organised a public information session on the draft joint urban local area plan.
The central library on Tullow Street hosts it from 2:30 to 6 today.
Another rolls out for the same time period tomorrow at the Talbot Hotel.
Submissions on it must be made by the 5th of February.
For more see consult.carlow.ie