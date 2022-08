A young man was dragged from his car into another in an assault in Kilkenny on Wednesday morning.

The 24 year old reported being pulled from his car into another vehicle at around 9am in Danesfort.

Gardai say they believe a dark coloured Toyota Corolla was involved in the incident and they are appealling for anyone who was in the area or who might have dash cam footage to contact the Station in Kilkenny.

The man is not believed to have been seriously injured.