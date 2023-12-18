Dreams do come true say Dicksboro GAA & Camogie Club after Croker cracker

Dreams do come true.

That’s the reaction of the Dicksboro GAA & Camogie Club after winning their first AIB All Ireland senior camogie final.

The girls returned to Palmerstown last night to a hero’s welcome after they managed to prevent Sarsfields of Galway from another title.

It ended 18 points to 1-11 at Croke Park yesterday.

The KCLR Daily heard from Captain Jenny Clifford and others about this and the rest of the weekend’s sporting action – hear those conversations with our Brian Redmond in full here;