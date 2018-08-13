Drinks & hospitality businesses “highly vulnerable to a hard or no deal Brexit”

A new report says our drinks and hospitality businesses are highly vulnerable to a hard or ‘no deal’ Brexit.

The document published today by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland says more than 1,200 people in Carlow are employed in the sector and over 2,500 in Kilkenny.

That includes pubs, hotels, B&Bs and restaurants.

DCU Associate Professor of Economics Anthony Foley says an economic shock like Brexit could hit jobs in certain areas.