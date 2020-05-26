Drive-in music gig coming to Gowran Park in August

Kilkenny’s set to get a drive-in music concert this summer.

Four ‘Live at the Drive In’ gigs have been announced today as a way for fans to enjoy concerts during Covid-19 restrictions with the tour coming to Gowran Park on the 10th of August.

Up to four people can park up and watch the performance from their car.

Headliner Gavin James is the only artist named so far but organisers say more will be announced shortly.