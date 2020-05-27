Drive-Thru McDonald’s in Kilkenny and Carlow to re-open next week

Local McDonald’s should be open again before the end of next week.

The company says 51 Drive-Thru’s around the country will re-open between Tuesday and Thursday of next week – that should include the Kilkenny branch on the Hebron road and the Carlow one at Rathcrogue on the M9.

It follows the opening of 6 of its restaurants in Dublin last week.

The chain says to manage anticipated demand it will release the location of the reopening outlets on the morning of each day.