KCLR News
Driver arrested in Carlow overnight for driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Gardai are reminding motorists to never ever drive under the influence of an intoxicant
Gardai are reminding motorists to never ever drive under the influence of an intoxicant.
Members from Unit B, in Carlow Garda Station conducted an operation Fanacht checkpoint on the Tullow Road in Carlow overnight and arrested a driver after an oral fluid test proved positive for cannabis.
A quantity of cannabis was also seized. They are awaiting results of a blood specimen analysis- With prosecution to follow.