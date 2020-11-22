KCLR News
Driver in Kilkenny tested postive for cocaine and cannabis today
Gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow are continuing to conduct checkpoints in both counties, engaging with motorists.
Kilkenny Gardaí tested one driver this morning at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint, an oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The driver was arrested and results of blood specimen awaited. Court proceedings to follow.