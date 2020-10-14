Drugs due to be sold in Kilkenny, Kildare & Wicklow among seizure in Athlone

Drugs due for the Kilkenny market are part of a €38,000 haul seized at Athlone Mail Centre in Westmeath.

The kilo & a half of herbal cannabis, ketamine, heroin, meth, MDMA and crack cocaine were discovered in parcels from the UK, US and Spain by a sniffer dog called Bailey.

The packages had been declared as t-shirts, phone cases and bicycle gloves.

They were to be delivered to Kilkenny, Kildare & Wicklow as well as Dublin, Galway, Sligo, Louth and Meath.