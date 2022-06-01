Dublin Airport Authority being asked for assurances today that weekend disruption won’t happen again

The Dublin Airport Authority will be asked today for a guarantee that the chaotic scenes and long queues experienced last weekend, won’t be repeated.

1,400 people missed flights on Sunday after thousands of passengers were forced to queue outside and inside both terminal buildings.

Staffing shortages are being blamed.

The DAA’s CEO Dalton Philips and the senior management team are due before the Oireachtas Transport Committee today.

Committee Chairperson, Kieran O’Donnell, says they want complete assurance that this bank holiday weekend and the summer season will be different.

“We will be seeking guarantees, we will be asking the direct questions of Dalton Philips and his management colleagues as to precisely what measures they’re putting into place,” said Kieran.

“In simple layman’s terms, what happened over the weekend, is they didn’t have enough lanes open in either of the two terminals and not enough staff on duty to deal with the volume of passengers which they should have known and would have known,” he added.