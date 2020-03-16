Due to pay property tax in Carlow or Kilkenny this month? It’s being deferred for 2 months

If you were due to pay property tax in Carlow or Kilkenny this month, you may be in for a financial reprieve.

Revenue has announced the deferral of local property tax (LPT) payments that were due to be paid on the 21st of March.

“For property owners who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority payment, the deduction date will change from 21 March 2020 to 21 May 2020.”

“Property owners who have opted to make a payment by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority do not need to advise Revenue or take any action”, said a short statement on Revenue.ie.

The Revenue Commissioners say homeowners don’t need to contact them as the change will happen automatically.