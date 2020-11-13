Dunnes Stores launches High Court action to prevent Mr Price from continuing to sell food products & groceries from a unit at a Carlow retail park

Dunnes Stores has launched a High Court action aimed at preventing Mr Price from continuing to sell food products and groceries from a unit at a Carlow retail park.

The Irish Times reports that Dunnes Stores claim that the sale of such products, from a premises that’s next door to one of its outlets, breaches a restrictive covenant contained in lease agreements for units at the Barrow Valley Retail Park on the Sleaty Road.

The alleged breach has resulted in Dunnes Stores Unlimited Company and Camgill Property Ltd, which is the landlord of the retail park, suing the Dafora Unlimited Company and Corajio Unlimited Trading as Mr Price Branded Bargains.

At the High Court last evening Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted the plaintiffs permission, on an ex-parte basis, to serve short notice of the proceedings on the defendant.

The judge adjourned the matter to a date next week.

