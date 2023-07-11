€1.5m in funding to put housing into 19 derelict sites in Carlow

Funding of €1.5m has been announced to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Carlow.

The money is coming through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says it will help bring 19 vacant sites in the town back into use as badly needed housing.

It will have the dual benefit of improving streetscapes and providing additional housing.

It forms part of the Government’s Vacant Homes Action Plan.

Local authorities will acquire vacant/derelict properties which are either not on the market for sale or to which the market has not responded.

They will then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who in return will commit to bringing the property into use as a home.

Proceeds from the sale of these properties will ensure a rolling programme of acquisitions and disposals is in place.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said: “I’m delighted that my party colleague Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has allocated €1.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Carlow. This will allow vacant properties to be brought back into use and create new homes.

“It’s hugely positive as not only will it remove derelict properties which are eyesores in our towns and villages, it will give people the opportunity to live and participate in their local communities making them more vibrant in the process.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added: “Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to tackling the issue of vacant and derelict properties in our communities and increasing housing supply across the country.”

Minister O’Brien issued the call last January for local authorities to outline their proposals for the URDF funding.