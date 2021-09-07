€1.78m funding boost for IT Carlow

IT Carlow’s been given a timely funding boost of €1.78m.

The funding has been announced for capital works and equipment at the institute just as the new academic year begins.

It should allow for any minor works or upgrades required to be carried out and also supports the existing scheme which sees laptops provided for disadvantaged students through a targeted lending scheme.

The scheme is primarily for first-year students but it’s understood to be open to anyone to seek support.