€1.8 million funding announced for Kilkenny city based National Design Innovation Hub

€1.8 million in funding has been announced for a national design innovation hub to be developed for Carlow & Kilkenny.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced close to €30 million in funding for projects across the country under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The big news locally is for a brand new innovation hub which will be based in the Brewhouse in Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter that will allow companies to, innovate, build and test new products and services.

It’s a project involving IT Carlow, Kilkenny Industrial Development Company, Kilkenny county council, the Design & Craft Council and the Leader Partnership while Glanbia PLC, Glanbia ireland and Cartoon Saloon have a corporate role.

Claire McInerney Brown is Chief Executive of Kilkenny Industrial Development Company. She told KCLR news this morning this will be a real game changer for Kilkenny.

Carlow and Kilkenny will also benefit from further announcements for the South East including €219,000 for a cluster development project to support the growth of the ICT sector in the region.

There’s also close on €800,000 promised to support lab- based life science start ups in the region.