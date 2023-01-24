€1.8million announced for Carlow and Kilkenny under the Community Recognition Fund

Just over €1.8million is being announced for Carlow and Kilkenny under the Community Recognition Fund.

The local allocation’s part of a €50million pot announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State Joe O’Brien.

It’s to support areas that have welcomed and hosted families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

Kilkenny currently has 1,300 Ukrainians settling in across the county, with hundreds more in Carlow.

Welcoming the funding for the constituency, FG Deputy John Paul Phelan said: “Among the projects that will be supported under the fund are the refurbishment of local sports clubs and facilities; the upgrade of community facilities such as play areas, walkways, parks and community gardens and the purchase of equipment to benefit local clubs, festivals, music and arts organisations.

“This grant aid will also support the enhancement of school or parish facilities that are open to the wider community after hours or on weekends as well as transport infrastructure such as community vehicles and bus shelters.”

The €50 million has been allocated across all local authorities based on the number of new arrivals located there and will be drawn down over 2023 and 2024.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness notes “The total amount allocated to Kilkenny will be €948,063 and Carlow will be allocated €937,967. The projects will be delivered by the local authorities in conjunction with community organisations. This initiative is the first of its kind and is designed to specifically support communities across the country that have welcomed and are hosting families and citizens from Ukraine”.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan has welcomed this important new funding stream saying “I am delighted to see communities across Ireland get recognition and support for the crucial work they have done”.

While his party and native county colleague, Councillor Maria Dollard, says the funding“Will bring real, tangible improvements to the facilities and local amenities we all use and enjoy. The projects that will be supported will ultimately benefit all members of our communities, who can develop projects that identify and address local needs.”

The fund will support a range of projects such as:

The refurbishment of local sports clubs and facilities

The upgrade of community facilities such as play areas, walkways, parks and community gardens

The purchase of equipment to benefit local clubs, festivals, music and arts organisations

The enhancement of school or parish facilities that are open to the wider community after hours or on weekends

Transport infrastructure such as community vehicles and bus shelters

Announcing the €50 million Fund, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce the details of this major new investment for communities across Ireland.

“The funding now being made available will support communities in developing projects ranging from sports clubs, playgrounds and walkways, to community groups in areas such as arts, drama and music.

“Communities the length and breadth of the country have really stepped up to the plate in recent weeks, opening their homes and facilities to people very much in need.

“This Fund recognises the vital role our communities are playing as we continue to deal with many challenges, not least the war in Ukraine.

“I would like to encourage communities to engage directly with their local authorities in the coming weeks to ensure that high quality projects can be delivered, benefitting their towns and villages for years to come.”

While Minister Joe O’Brien commented“Today’s announcement will support local communities to create local solutions and ensure people on the ground get the necessary support. These communities are playing a vital role and this funding will develop facilities that will benefit them for many years to come.”