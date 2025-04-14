A local firm has secured €1 million in funding from Enterprise Ireland, paving the way for the creation of 300 new jobs across the South East Region.

Greentech HQ is behind the new initiative, titled “Business Advantage and Sustainability South East”, a business accelerator programme designed to equip small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the tools, mentorship, and frameworks needed to scale successfully—and sustainably.

The programme promises to be a major boost for the regional economy, offering participants access to top-tier mentors including former rugby star Jamie Heaslip, sustainability entrepreneur Norman Crowley, and leadership expert Anne Herath.

Speaking to KCLR News, Liz McGonigal, Head of Operations and Sustainability at Greentech HQ, said the funding marks an exciting milestone:

“It’s very exciting news for the South East. This accelerator will give local businesses the support they need to grow and innovate while staying sustainable.”

The programme is set to begin later this year and will target SMEs across a range of sectors, aiming to drive both employment and environmental impact in the region.