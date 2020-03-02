€100 penalty for council tenants in Kilkenny who refuse to engage with local authority

Up to 40 local authority tenants will have a 100-euro-a-week penalty added onto their rent from early next month.

The results of a recent rent review will come into effect from the 4th of April.

Two thirds of tenants will see their rent fall, stay the same or rise by a very small amount.

But up to 40% will see a significant increase.

Mary Mulholland, from Kilkenny County Council, says the €100 penalty will only affect tenants who’ve refused to update their household incomes with the local authority.