€100m to be spent on new housing builds in Kilkenny

More than a hundred million euro’s going to be spent on building new housing in Kilkenny over the next couple of years.

Yesterday’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council heard of plans to build 480 new housing units at a cost of €102million.

Cllr Joe Malone is Chair of the Housing Committee and he’s been telling KCLR News that some units will be made available soon, noting “We have three new projects coming on stream in the next couple of weeks; Kilmacow, Ballyragget and Castlecomer, new houses in those areas and Thomastown as well and Callan”.

There are plans too to develop derelict buildings into homes with Cllr Malone saying “Down in Kilmoganny there’s an old pub down there and also out in Johnstown there are plans going to the council now in the next coming weeks for accommodation as well and there’s one or two old health centres around the county, I know Windgap is one”.

And there’s praise for those who help bring such projects about with Cllr Malone adding “The housing staff in Kilkenny and the stewardship of Mary Mulholland and her team over there and the engineers and all that, they do fantastic work and I, as chairman of the Housing SPC, I’m delighted to say that and bring the news to your listeners”.