€11,500+ taken from accounts in Kilkenny overnight

More than €11,500 has been taken from accounts in Kilkenny overnight.

Four separate cases have been reported to Gardaí locally.

All of the incidents stemmed from unsolicited text messages.

You’re being urged again to be on high alert and not to click on any links or reply to messages if you are in any way suspicious.

This is something we’ve been warning about – see advice from Carlow Kilkenny Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon here