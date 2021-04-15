€12.7 million Lotto ticket was sold in Kilkenny

Lotto players across Co. Kilkenny have been put on high alert this morning after the National Lottery announced that the winner of last night’s €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot bought their winning Quick Pick ticket in a Kilkenny store.

The ticket holder who has yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize has officially becomes the 12th largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game. The National Lottery plan to name the winning store in the coming days.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the Kilkenny jackpot winner wasn’t the only big winner in Wednesday night’s massive draw as further players in Cavan, Dublin and Laois won incredible prizes.

Ticket holders in Co. Laois are also being asked to check their tickets after the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 was won with a Quick Pick ticket purchased at the Corrib Oil service station in Fairgreen in Portlaoise on the day of the draw (Wednesday 14th April).

Meanwhile, two further players in Cavan and Dublin also came agonisingly close to sharing the €12.7 million jackpot on offer after they won the Match 5 + Bonus prize which was worth €416,263. The winners will each take home a prize of €208,132. The winning Cavan Quick Pick ticket was sold at Cullies Mace services station on the Ballyhayes Road in Cavan Town while the other ticket in Dublin was sold at the Circle K store/Sundrive service station on Lower Kimmage Road in Dublin 6 W.

With over 137,000 winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draws, the National Lottery is now encouraging all its Lotto players, especially in Kilkenny, Laois, Cavan and Dublin to check their tickets to see if they are one of last night’s big winners.