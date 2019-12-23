€13.5 million spend for local road network in 2020

€13.5 million is to be spent on the road network across Kilkenny and Carlow in 2020.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has announced its allocations to the county councils for next year.

€11.4 million is being granted for the roads in Co Kilkenny under Budget 2020 to cover improvement and maintenance works.

Some of the big local projects will include the Tower Road in Piltown where €1.75 million is to be spent.

€750,000 will be spent on the N24 Cahir to Waterford road and the same on the N25 between Waterford and Glenmore.

While €250,000 has been set aside for the improvement works between Ballyragget and Ballinaslee.

Nearly €6 million has been allocated for pavement works in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile in Carlow the total spend is just over €2 million with the N81 set to see more than half of that for pavement works in Tullow and at Ballymogue.