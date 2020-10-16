€14.3 million spent by the HSE on taxis and €4.5 million on private ambulance in first six months of this year

The HSE spent nearly €4.5 million on private ambulance costs in the first six months of this year.

A further €14.3 million was also spent on taxis in the same time frame.

The National Ambulance Service’s main role is to help people with serious or life-threatening conditions.

Private companies are often employed to deal with less urgent cases, such as transfers between hospitals.

Letterkenny University Hospital’s bill was the highest, at over €629,000 while Mayo University Hospital spent €414,000.

One provider, Lifeline Ambulance Service, got over €1.4 million in total.

David Hall is its chief executive and he says it’s not a waste of money noting “The spend that the HSE spends is probably the most efficient expenditure for ambulance service and for transport that is available throughout Europe, we don’t get paid unless we move a patient, we don’t get paid to stand by, they have the capacity of the private ambulance services available to them everyday, they don’t pay a premium, the don’t pay for cancellation of calls”.

It says taxis are often used where an ambulance is not needed, such as transferring dialysis patients from home to acute hospitals.